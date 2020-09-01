Blacer Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $201.00 (BLCR)

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. In the last week, Blacer Coin has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar. One Blacer Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Escodex and CryptoBridge. Blacer Coin has a total market cap of $201.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.35 or 0.00441352 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00023239 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00010146 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002605 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00011904 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000269 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000294 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00012815 BTC.

Blacer Coin Coin Profile

Blacer Coin (BLCR) is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blacer Coin is blacercoin.com . Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins

Buying and Selling Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blacer Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blacer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

