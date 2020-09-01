BlackCoin (BLK) Price Reaches $0.0389 on Top Exchanges

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. BlackCoin has a market cap of $2.34 million and approximately $15,566.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0389 or 0.00000334 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00029139 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006038 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000449 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,160,551 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

