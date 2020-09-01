Blind Creek Resources (CVE:BCK) Shares Up 4.8%

Blind Creek Resources Ltd (CVE:BCK)’s stock price shot up 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 11,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 62,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of $391,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.51, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01.

About Blind Creek Resources (CVE:BCK)

Blind Creek Resources Ltd., an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in British Columbia and the Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Blende property located in the Mayo Mining District of the Yukon Territory.

