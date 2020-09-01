BlitzPredict (XBP) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. In the last week, BlitzPredict has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BlitzPredict token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BlitzPredict has a total market capitalization of $171,231.94 and approximately $14.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00007964 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005117 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001591 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000615 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00032272 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About BlitzPredict

BlitzPredict (XBP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,601,088 tokens. BlitzPredict’s official website is www.blitzpredict.io . BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BlitzPredict is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1 . The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BlitzPredict

BlitzPredict can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlitzPredict should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlitzPredict using one of the exchanges listed above.

