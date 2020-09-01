Blockpass Trading 11.2% Lower This Week (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last seven days, Blockpass has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Blockpass token can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $260,821.88 and approximately $3,904.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00133629 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $190.58 or 0.01640059 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00198178 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000832 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00174964 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00185487 BTC.

Blockpass Token Profile

Blockpass’ launch date was May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Blockpass

Blockpass can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

