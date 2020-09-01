Blockport (BPT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $116,398.00

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 31st. In the last week, Blockport has traded 47.3% higher against the US dollar. Blockport has a total market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $116,398.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockport token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00135445 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.96 or 0.01640156 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00198719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000827 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00180161 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00183609 BTC.

Blockport was first traded on December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 tokens. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockport’s official message board is blog.blockport.io . The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockport’s official website is www.blockport.io

Blockport can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockport using one of the exchanges listed above.

