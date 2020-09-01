Blue Rock Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

Blue Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,099 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Avnet by 60.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 45,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Avnet by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,768,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,588,000 after buying an additional 214,946 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Avnet by 24.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 667,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,744,000 after buying an additional 130,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Avnet by 70.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 29,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Avnet by 24.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 249,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after buying an additional 48,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVT stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,774. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.15. Avnet has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $45.23.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Avnet from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

