Blue Rock Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Blue Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,181 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Flex by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 47,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Flex by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Flex by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 190,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flex by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

FLEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Flex from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Flex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Flex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Flex in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Shares of Flex stock remained flat at $$10.86 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2,556,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,037,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Flex Ltd has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 57.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average of $10.16.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Flex had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Flex news, insider Francois Barbier sold 10,289 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $104,947.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Collier sold 12,085 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $123,267.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,392 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,043 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

