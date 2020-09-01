Blue Rock Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,844 QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Blue Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,844 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 1.7% of Blue Rock Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,902 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 10,040 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Capital One Financial Corp grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 16,810 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,280,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,645,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $121.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.93. The company has a market cap of $133.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.25, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $91.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 234,148 shares of company stock worth $21,899,420. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

