Blue Rock Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Blue Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 321 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000. Alphabet comprises 1.7% of Blue Rock Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Torray LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,987,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL traded down $9.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,629.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,121,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1,115.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,652.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,534.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,388.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.16.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

