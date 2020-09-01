Blue Rock Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Blue Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1,028.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 5,165 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total transaction of $460,666.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,424.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 15,800 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,437,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,361,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,137 shares of company stock valued at $8,299,288 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

TER traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,035,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.87 and a twelve month high of $93.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.88.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $838.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.44 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

TER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.59.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

