Blue Rock Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,609 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Blue Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,609 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 59,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 12,538 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth $3,367,000. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 18,216 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

INTC stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.95. 35,384,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,820,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $216.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

