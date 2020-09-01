Blue Rock Advisors LLC Has $224,000 Holdings in CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU)

Blue Rock Advisors LLC boosted its position in CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,167 shares during the quarter. Blue Rock Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CENT PUERTO S A/S worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CEPU. FMR LLC grew its stake in CENT PUERTO S A/S by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,331,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after buying an additional 829,823 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in CENT PUERTO S A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in CENT PUERTO S A/S by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 13,726 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in CENT PUERTO S A/S by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 90,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 38,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CENT PUERTO S A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

CENT PUERTO S A/S stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.51. The company had a trading volume of 196,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,857. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CENT PUERTO S A/S has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72. The firm has a market cap of $405.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.55.

About CENT PUERTO S A/S

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants and one hydroelectric generation plant with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. It also operates a wind farm Achiras I with an installed capacity of 48 megawatts, as well as produces steam.

