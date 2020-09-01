Blue Rock Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY)

Blue Rock Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) by 127.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Blue Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlantica Yield were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AY. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantica Yield during the 1st quarter worth $26,976,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Atlantica Yield by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,887,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,094,000 after purchasing an additional 905,180 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Atlantica Yield by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,280,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,853,000 after purchasing an additional 577,137 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlantica Yield during the 1st quarter worth $9,611,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 1,326.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 304,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,792,000 after buying an additional 283,202 shares in the last quarter. 37.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlantica Yield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Yield and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Atlantica Yield from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

NASDAQ AY traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $30.03. The stock had a trading volume of 467,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,187. Atlantica Yield PLC has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.95.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.18). Atlantica Yield had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 1.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantica Yield PLC will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Atlantica Yield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Atlantica Yield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 268.85%.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

