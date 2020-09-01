Blue Rock Advisors LLC Invests $347,000 in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Blue Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Capital Management grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 1,178.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.90.

KEYS stock traded up $1.19 on Monday, hitting $98.52. 1,883,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,869. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $77.93 and a 1-year high of $110.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.70 and a 200-day moving average of $96.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

