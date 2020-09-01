Blue Rock Advisors LLC Invests $868,000 in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Blue Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,635 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 3.3% of Blue Rock Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Athanor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 73,051 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,685,000 after purchasing an additional 13,909 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 19,143 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,004 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. now owns 27,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 36,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total value of $6,799,676.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,086.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $5,519,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 754,776 shares of company stock worth $143,971,013 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.60.

salesforce.com stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $272.65. 28,067,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,268,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $278.28. The company has a market capitalization of $245.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.82.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

