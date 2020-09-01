Blue Rock Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Blue Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,467 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000. Applied Materials comprises 4.9% of Blue Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,970,360 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,086,307,000 after buying an additional 108,372 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 16,342,040 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $748,792,000 after buying an additional 1,262,742 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,977,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $686,292,000 after buying an additional 1,269,297 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,645,853 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $669,868,000 after buying an additional 123,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,693,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $627,455,000 after buying an additional 8,393,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 20,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $1,210,231.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

Shares of AMAT traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.60. 5,206,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,658,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $69.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.96.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 19.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

