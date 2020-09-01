Blue Rock Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 14,794 Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Blue Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000. Maxim Integrated Products makes up 3.4% of Blue Rock Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MXIM. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the second quarter worth $452,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the second quarter worth $278,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the second quarter worth $232,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.3% in the second quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 83,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1,428.4% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 251,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,255,000 after acquiring an additional 235,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $150,703.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,312 shares of company stock valued at $8,029,985 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MXIM. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.24.

MXIM traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.44. 2,096,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,953,797. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.33. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.93 and a 52-week high of $73.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.77.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $545.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.66 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.96%.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

