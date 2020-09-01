Blue Rock Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,801 CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Blue Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,311 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 15,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 136,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,888,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

NASDAQ CDW traded down $1.69 on Monday, reaching $113.65. 578,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.29. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16. CDW has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 94.36% and a net margin of 4.09%. CDW’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. BidaskClub cut CDW from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James raised CDW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CDW from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.89.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.