Blue Rock Advisors LLC Takes Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Blue Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000. Amphenol makes up 4.0% of Blue Rock Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 141.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 15,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 41.9% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at about $4,174,000. Finally, Baker Chad R purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.90.

In other news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $6,035,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $601,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 590,582 shares of company stock valued at $61,698,451. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APH traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $109.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,490. The company has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.46. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $111.40.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

