Bluestem Group (OTCMKTS:BGRP) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Bluestem Group Inc (OTCMKTS:BGRP) rose 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 4,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 87,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.55.

About Bluestem Group (OTCMKTS:BGRP)

Bluestem Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers a selection of name-brand, private label, and non-branded merchandise through Internet Websites and catalog serving low to middle income consumers in the United States. It operates through Northstar Portfolio and Orchard Portfolio segments. The Northstar Portfolio segment consists of Fingerhut and Gettington retail brands.

