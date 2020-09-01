Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Position Boosted by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 770.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,358 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.09% of Booking worth $58,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Booking by 4.9% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Booking by 4.3% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Booking by 0.6% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Booking by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Booking by 17.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 54 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG traded down $34.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,910.45. 320,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,710. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,755.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,605.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 53.57%. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $23.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Booking from $1,520.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Booking from $1,700.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,787.26.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

