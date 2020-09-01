Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,068 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.45% of Boston Properties worth $63,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 47.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 225.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 12.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,695,000 after buying an additional 9,053 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 4.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BXP traded down $2.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,038,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,470. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.54. The company has a quick ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.01. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.57 and a fifty-two week high of $147.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.03). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 35.18%. The company had revenue of $654.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

BXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.93.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

