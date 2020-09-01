Bottos Price Reaches $0.0024 on Major Exchanges (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 20% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $253,251.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bottos has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar. One Bottos token can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE, IDEX, CoinEgg and Bit-Z.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00043313 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006358 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $706.60 or 0.06073025 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00036271 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00017294 BTC.

Bottos Token Profile

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a token. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org

Bottos Token Trading

Bottos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bit-Z, IDEX, OTCBTC, Bibox, CoinEgg, Gate.io and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

