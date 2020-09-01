Brokerages Anticipate Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Airgain’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Airgain posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.18. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 4.12%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AIRG shares. B. Riley upgraded Airgain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Airgain in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ:AIRG traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.30. The company had a trading volume of 142,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,894. Airgain has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $14.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.50 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.53.

In other Airgain news, VP Kevin Thill sold 75,000 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $1,022,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 134,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,221.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 295,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 68,175 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 648,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. 46.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

