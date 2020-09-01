Brokerages Anticipate Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) to report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Citius Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 2nd.
On average, analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Citius Pharmaceuticals.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTXR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.
Shares of CTXR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,871. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.
Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.
