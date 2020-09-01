Brokerages Anticipate Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) to report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Citius Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Citius Pharmaceuticals.

Get Citius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTXR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 91,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Citius Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTXR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,871. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.