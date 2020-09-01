Brokerages Expect AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) to report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). AcelRx Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AcelRx Pharmaceuticals.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million.

Several analysts recently commented on ACRX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $0.69 to $0.84 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.34.

In related news, Director Adrian Adams bought 100,000 shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $133,000.00. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 607.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18,127 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,749 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 19.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACRX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 533,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,991. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.30. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.80. The firm has a market cap of $111.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.74.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

