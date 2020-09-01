Brokerages Expect Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.37 Billion

Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) will announce $15.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.35 billion to $15.40 billion. Raytheon Technologies reported sales of $19.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full-year sales of $64.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $63.01 billion to $65.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $68.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $66.96 billion to $70.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Argus lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Shares of RTX traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.00. 18,550,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,830,961. The firm has a market cap of $95.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. Raytheon Technologies has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $7,929,593,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,786,892,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $975,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $893,868,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $826,942,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

