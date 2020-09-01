BTU Protocol Reaches One Day Volume of $232,192.00 (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 31st. One BTU Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00003616 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit and Bittrex. In the last week, BTU Protocol has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. BTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $37.91 million and $232,192.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BTU Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00043238 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006333 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $709.08 or 0.06088377 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004471 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00036268 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00017165 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU Protocol (BTU) is a token. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,014,463 tokens. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol . The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com . BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BTU Protocol Token Trading

BTU Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BTU Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTU Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.