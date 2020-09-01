Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR)’s share price traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.78 and last traded at $45.80. 4,270,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 6,575,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.05.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $13.75 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.36.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 2.64.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.65. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 80.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,723,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,903,000 after buying an additional 57,852 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 802,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after buying an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 131,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 32,863 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 514,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000.

About Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.