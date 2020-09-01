Carry Price Reaches $0.0023 (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Carry token can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Upbit. In the last week, Carry has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. Carry has a total market cap of $12.83 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00042616 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006314 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $678.26 or 0.05818300 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004090 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00036028 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00017875 BTC.

Carry Token Profile

Carry is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 6,765,245,926 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,562,215,016 tokens. Carry’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io

Buying and Selling Carry

Carry can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

