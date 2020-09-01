Cartesi Market Cap Hits $16.87 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Cartesi coin can now be bought for about $0.0850 or 0.00000731 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Cartesi has a market cap of $16.87 million and $4.85 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cartesi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00135093 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.23 or 0.01636428 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00199242 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000834 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00178059 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00187364 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,403,548 coins. Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cartesi Coin Trading

Cartesi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cartesi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cartesi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.