carVertical (CV) Market Capitalization Hits $2.59 Million

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 31st. carVertical has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $30,779.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, carVertical has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One carVertical token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00135445 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.96 or 0.01640156 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00198719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000827 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00180161 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00183609 BTC.

carVertical Token Profile

carVertical’s launch date was December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling carVertical

carVertical can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

