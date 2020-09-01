Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Casper Sleep Inc. manufactures home furnishing products principally in the United States, Canada and Europe. It offers Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores and 18 retail partners. Casper Sleep Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CSPR. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.28.

CSPR stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $9.08. The company had a trading volume of 697,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,971. Casper Sleep has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $15.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.57. The stock has a market cap of $377.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $110.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.76 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Casper Sleep will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Philip Krim acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,537,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,756,889.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery R. Chapin acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $86,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,344.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Casper Sleep by 640.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 69,591 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Casper Sleep by 279.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 41,834 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Casper Sleep by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Casper Sleep by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Casper Sleep by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc provides sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores, and 18 retail partners.

