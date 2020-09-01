CCUniverse Hits 24 Hour Volume of $397.00 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last week, CCUniverse has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. CCUniverse has a market cap of $11,507.45 and approximately $397.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CCUniverse token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002990 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002467 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000362 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a token. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 819,550,757 tokens. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

CCUniverse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars.

