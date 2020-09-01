CF Energy (CVE:CFY) Trading Down 5%

Shares of CF Energy Corp (CVE:CFY) were down 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.57. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 14,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 million and a PE ratio of 4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06.

CF Energy (CVE:CFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.95 million for the quarter.

CF Energy Corp. operates as an integrated energy provider and natural gas distribution company in the People's Republic of China. The company has two segments, Natural Gas Distribution Utility and CNG Vehicles Refueling Stations. The Natural Gas Distribution Utility segment provides gas pipeline installation and connection services; and delivers natural gas to commercial, industrial, and residential customers through its pipeline networks and associated facilities in Sanya City, Hainan Province, as well as to industrial customers through storage facilities in Shijiazhuang City, Hebei Province.

