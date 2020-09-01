ChainX (PCX) Price Reaches $8.82 on Exchanges

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 31st. During the last seven days, ChainX has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. ChainX has a market cap of $57.64 million and $3.76 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.82 or 0.00075621 BTC on exchanges including BigONE and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 6,538,300 coins. ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org

ChainX Coin Trading

ChainX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

