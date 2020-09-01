Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,512 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $48,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in Chevron by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 30,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 0.3% during the first quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 38,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.14.

NYSE:CVX traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.93. 7,307,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,070,662. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $125.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.57 and a 200 day moving average of $88.60. The stock has a market cap of $156.72 billion, a PE ratio of -18.01, a PEG ratio of 174.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

