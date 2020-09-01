Chimpion (BNANA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $720,085.00

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. Chimpion has a total market cap of $18.99 million and $720,085.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chimpion has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One Chimpion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00005117 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Mercatox and Instant Bitex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00135345 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $191.91 or 0.01640729 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00198547 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000829 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00180488 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00189125 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 tokens. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio

Buying and Selling Chimpion

Chimpion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Instant Bitex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

