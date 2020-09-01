Claymore (CLM) Trading Down 6.7% Over Last Week

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Claymore token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including VinDAX, DDEX and CoinExchange. In the last week, Claymore has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Claymore has a total market capitalization of $1,562.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. Claymore’s official message board is medium.com/@claymoretoken . Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken . Claymore’s official website is claymoretoken.com

Claymore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX, CoinExchange and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Claymore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Claymore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

