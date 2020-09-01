Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAF) Shares Down 2.4%

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (OTCMKTS:CCLAF) shares traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.55 and last traded at $6.55. 2,005 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 6,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23.

About Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAF)

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, prepares, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits.

