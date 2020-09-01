comdirect bank (ETR:COM) Shares Up 0.6%

comdirect bank AG (ETR:COM) shares shot up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €13.90 ($16.35) and last traded at €13.90 ($16.35). 1,163 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 27,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.82 ($16.26).

Separately, Bankhaus Lampe set a €14.20 ($16.71) price target on shares of comdirect bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

Get comdirect bank alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €13.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €13.50.

comdirect bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in direct banking and online securities businesses in Germany. It offers brokerage, banking, and advisory services to private customers. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Quickborn, Germany. comdirect bank AG operates as a subsidiary of Commerzbank Inlandsbanken Holding GmbH.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for comdirect bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comdirect bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.