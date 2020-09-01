Compugroup Medical (ETR:COP) Shares Up 0.7%

Compugroup Medical SE (ETR:COP) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €74.85 ($88.06) and last traded at €74.65 ($87.82). 52,049 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 68,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at €74.15 ($87.24).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Baader Bank set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €68.17 ($80.20).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €73.40 and a 200-day moving average price of €67.41. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion and a PE ratio of 61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.71, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea develops and sells software and information technology services for healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment provides practice management software and electronic medical records for office-based physicians, dentists, medical care centers, and physician's networks.

