Conceal (CCX) Trading 4.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 31st. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001098 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Graviex, TradeOgre and Sistemkoin. Conceal has a total market cap of $1.17 million and $444,811.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Conceal alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00062188 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.16 or 0.00741603 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $251.25 or 0.02162479 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11,827.69 or 1.01800366 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00011659 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00148402 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00007865 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Conceal Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 17,156,074 coins and its circulating supply is 9,162,202 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Graviex, Sistemkoin and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.