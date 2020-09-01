Contourglobal (LON:GLO) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Contourglobal PLC (LON:GLO) shares fell 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 201.50 ($2.63) and last traded at GBX 209 ($2.73). 307,063 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 178,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 211 ($2.76).

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Contourglobal from GBX 219 ($2.86) to GBX 207 ($2.70) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Get Contourglobal alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 207 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 179.87. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 931.96, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a GBX 3.11 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Contourglobal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

About Contourglobal (LON:GLO)

ContourGlobal plc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses in Europe, Latin America, Africa, and the Caribbean islands. The company operates in Thermal Energy and Renewable Energy segments. It generates electricity from coal, lignite, natural gas, fuel oil, diesel, wind, solar, and hydro power plants with total installed capacity of 1,424 MW in Latin America and 228 MW in Africa.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Contourglobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contourglobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.