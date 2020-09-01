ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Contura Energy Inc. is a mining company. The Company supplies metallurgical and thermal coal to generate power. It operates primarily in Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming. Contura Energy Inc. is based in Bristol, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CTRA. B. Riley cut ConturaEnergyInc . from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Benchmark cut ConturaEnergyInc . from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRA traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $4.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,869. ConturaEnergyInc . has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $35.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.99.

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($13.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.68) by ($10.34).

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 449.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 69,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 48,950 shares during the period.

About ConturaEnergyInc .

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets metallurgical and thermal coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: CAPP – Met, CAPP – Thermal, and NAPP. It operates 21 underground, eight coal mines, and 10 coal preparation plants in Northern Appalachia and Central Appalachia regions.

