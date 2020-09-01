Cool (NASDAQ:AWSM) Trading Up 22%

Cool Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AWSM) shares traded up 22% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 320,999 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 244,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08.

Cool Company Profile (NASDAQ:AWSM)

Cool Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells wireless handsets, tablets, and related products to the carriers, distributors, and retailers in Latin America. The company sells its products under the verykool brand. It operates OneClick store located in the El Solar Shopping district in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

