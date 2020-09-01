Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Position Reduced by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc decreased its position in shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 350,000 shares during the period. Corelogic accounts for about 1.2% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 2.52% of Corelogic worth $134,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Corelogic during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corelogic in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corelogic in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corelogic by 9.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Corelogic during the first quarter worth $188,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $253,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,761 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,974.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Dorman sold 3,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $162,849.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,923.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CLGX stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.40. 1,706,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. Corelogic Inc has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $69.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.21.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.18. Corelogic had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $477.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corelogic Inc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Corelogic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Corelogic’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLGX. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Corelogic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corelogic in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Corelogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens lowered Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corelogic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

