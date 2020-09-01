Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,180,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740,301 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.29% of Corteva worth $58,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 63.5% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter valued at $35,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 35.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.20 per share, for a total transaction of $50,652.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory R. Page purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,758 shares in the company, valued at $904,677.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,010 shares of company stock valued at $227,172. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTVA stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,206,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,012,662. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $32.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.70.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several research firms have commented on CTVA. KeyCorp raised shares of Corteva from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BofA Securities lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.53.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

