Cosmo Coin (COSM) Hits Market Cap of $475,575.47

Cosmo Coin (CURRENCY:COSM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last week, Cosmo Coin has traded down 24.4% against the dollar. One Cosmo Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmo Coin has a total market capitalization of $475,575.47 and $2,512.00 worth of Cosmo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmo Coin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00043238 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006333 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $709.08 or 0.06088377 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004471 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00036268 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00017165 BTC.

Cosmo Coin Profile

Cosmo Coin (CRYPTO:COSM) is a token. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Cosmo Coin’s total supply is 923,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,780,889 tokens. Cosmo Coin’s official Twitter account is @cosmochain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cosmo Coin is cosmochain.io . The official message board for Cosmo Coin is medium.com/@Cosmochain

Buying and Selling Cosmo Coin

Cosmo Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmo Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmo Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmo Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmo Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmo Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.